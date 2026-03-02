PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley reacts after making a birdie on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2025, finishing at 11-under par. He returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 as the defending champion, looking to repeat his success at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Henley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025172-68-67-70-11
    2024T468-69-72-72-7
    2023T5371-75-70-74+2
    2022T1370-72-72-75+1

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0460.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.5260.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0540.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.4450.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.8720.925

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sports a 0.526 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 28.17% of the time.
    • Henley ranks 46th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 170 points this season, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

