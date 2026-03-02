Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.

Henley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.