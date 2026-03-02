PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for sixth at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Theegala's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-72+6
    2024T668-72-75-68-5
    2023T1472-70-72-70-4
    2022MC73-79+8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at five-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT871-64-67-65-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.323-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2290.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2790.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.6010.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.7850.681

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.323 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.229 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Theegala ranks 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 280 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW