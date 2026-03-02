Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Sahith Theegala finished tied for sixth at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Theegala's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2024
|T6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2023
|T14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-79
|+8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at five-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.323
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.229
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.279
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.601
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.785
|0.681
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.323 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.229 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Theegala ranks 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 280 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
