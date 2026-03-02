Nico Echavarria betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Nico Echavarria of Colombia reacts after making birdie on the eighth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to the tournament.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.010
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.234
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.126
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.279
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.180
|-1.288
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 648 points this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 71.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.