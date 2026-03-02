Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 after missing the cut in last year's tournament. He'll look to improve upon his performance from 2025 where he finished at 8-over and failed to make the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Potgieter's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-73
|+8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.558
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.556
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.341
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.127
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.212
|-0.169
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.558 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.556 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
