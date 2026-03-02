PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 after missing the cut in last year's tournament. He'll look to improve upon his performance from 2025 where he finished at 8-over and failed to make the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Potgieter's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-73+8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5580.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.556-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.341-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1270.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.212-0.169

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.558 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.556 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Brian Harman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW