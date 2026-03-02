Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.