7H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set for March 5-8. Taylor finished tied for 31st at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Taylor's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3175-72-69-73+1
    2024T1269-71-74-71-3
    2023MC69-79+4
    2022T3270-77-72-74+5
    2021MC73-75+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0180.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3230.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2530.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.2110.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.8050.725

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Taylor currently sits 39th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 178 points and ranks fourth with an 8.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

