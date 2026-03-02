Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California.
Nick Taylor returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set for March 5-8. Taylor finished tied for 31st at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Taylor's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|2024
|T12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|2022
|T32
|70-77-72-74
|+5
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.018
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.323
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.253
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.211
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.805
|0.725
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Taylor currently sits 39th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 178 points and ranks fourth with an 8.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
