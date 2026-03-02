PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts to making his putt for birdie to defeat Tommy Fleetwood (Not Pictured) of Team Europe 1UP on the 18th hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts to making his putt for birdie to defeat Tommy Fleetwood (Not Pictured) of Team Europe 1UP on the 18th hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas finished tied for 36th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Thomas's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3671-70-74-76+3
    2024T1269-71-72-73-3
    2023T2172-67-72-74-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.117

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas posted an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW