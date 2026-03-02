Justin Thomas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Justin Thomas finished tied for 36th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Thomas's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|2024
|T12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|2023
|T21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of three-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.117
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas posted an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
