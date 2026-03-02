PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore finished tied for 48th at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Moore's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4872-71-73-76+4
    2023T3973-72-70-74+1
    2022T4271-75-72-77+7

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at one-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT267-67-67-68-15208.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-71-73-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5670-68-66-70-145.200
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4260.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.540-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green21.0660.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.364-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.316-0.160

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.540 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore delivers a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with his Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.
    • Moore has earned 221 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 1.066 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW