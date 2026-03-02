Taylor Moore betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Moore has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.