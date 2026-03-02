Taylor Moore betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore finished tied for 48th at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Moore's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|2023
|T39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|2022
|T42
|71-75-72-77
|+7
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of four-over.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at one-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.426
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.540
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|1.066
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.364
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.316
|-0.160
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.540 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivers a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with his Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.
- Moore has earned 221 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 1.066 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
