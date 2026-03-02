Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting four-over in 2024 and 2022. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to make his first weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Højgaard's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.684
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.892
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.105
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.461
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|2.142
|0.877
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.892 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Højgaard delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Højgaard has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranked ninth on TOUR this season, while he ranked 35th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
