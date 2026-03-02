PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting four-over in 2024 and 2022. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to make his first weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-71+4
    2022MC75-73+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6840.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.8920.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.105-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.461-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62.1420.877

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.892 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Højgaard delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Højgaard has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranked ninth on TOUR this season, while he ranked 35th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

