Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 18th at 2-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
McCarthy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|2024
|T48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|2022
|T61
|73-74-73-78
|+10
|2021
|T26
|72-73-67-76
|E
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.166
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.181
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.010
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.233
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.125
|-0.106
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a -0.181 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
