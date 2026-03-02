PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 18th at 2-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20251873-73-73-67-2
    2024T4872-74-72-74+4
    2022T6173-74-73-78+10
    2021T2672-73-67-76E

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.166-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.181-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.010-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.2330.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.125-0.106

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a -0.181 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

