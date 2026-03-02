J.T. Poston betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to improve upon his tied for 50th finish in 2025. He'll compete for a share of the $20 million purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Poston's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|2024
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.144
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.045
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.270
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.044
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.035
|0.227
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (72nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sports a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 73.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Poston has delivered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which places him 139th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Poston has a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which ranks 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Poston has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
