6H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    J.T. Poston returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to improve upon his tied for 50th finish in 2025. He'll compete for a share of the $20 million purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Poston's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5076-71-75-73+7
    20245571-74-75-76+8
    2021MC76-74+6

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1440.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0450.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.270-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0440.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0350.227

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (72nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sports a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 73.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Poston has delivered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which places him 139th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Poston has a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which ranks 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Poston has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

