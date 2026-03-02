Harry Hall betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Harry Hall has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8, 2026.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This marks Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.188
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.427
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.588
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.454
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.427
|0.374
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall has excelled around the greens with a 0.588 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Hall has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (50th) and ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.15%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
