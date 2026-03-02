PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8, 2026.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This marks Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.188-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.427-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.5880.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.4540.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4270.374

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall has excelled around the greens with a 0.588 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (50th) and ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.15%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

