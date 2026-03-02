Harry Hall betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall has excelled around the greens with a 0.588 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.