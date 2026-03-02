Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.212 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.

Fleetwood ranked first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 1.107, and he ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.