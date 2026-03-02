Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 11th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|2023
|T61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|2022
|T20
|74-73-70-74
|+3
|2021
|T10
|70-70-68-77
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.436
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.212
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|1.107
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.391
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|2.145
|2.482
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.212 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
- Fleetwood ranked first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 1.107, and he ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
- He has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.