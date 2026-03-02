PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 11th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1175-72-69-68-4
    2024MC73-80+9
    2023T6173-71-74-73+3
    2022T2074-73-70-74+3
    2021T1070-70-68-77-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4360.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2120.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green11.1070.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3911.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total52.1452.482

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.212 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
    • Fleetwood ranked first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 1.107, and he ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
    • He has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

