7H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to take place March 5-8. He finished tied for 19th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Im at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Im's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1976-67-74-70-1
    2024T1871-70-71-74-2
    2023T2171-71-72-71-3
    2022T2068-77-70-76+3
    2021T2169-70-72-76-1

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at two-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 two times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of seven-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.194

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Im had a -0.545 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Im delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Im had a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

