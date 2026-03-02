Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Cameron Young finished tied for 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on improving upon his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.
Young's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|2024
|T36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|2023
|T10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|2022
|T13
|70-71-76-72
|+1
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 5-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.374
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.177
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.112
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.050
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.713
|0.619
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.177 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Young has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
