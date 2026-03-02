PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for 36th at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Glover's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3677-70-71-73+3
    2024T3073-70-74-72+1
    2023MC74-79+9
    2022T7474-72-77-81+16
    2021T6672-74-72-77+7

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 1-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.384-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1920.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.696-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.800-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.689-1.316

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.384 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 272.9 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% (132nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

