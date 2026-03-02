Lucas Glover betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 36th at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Glover's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|2024
|T30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2022
|T74
|74-72-77-81
|+16
|2021
|T66
|72-74-72-77
|+7
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 1-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.384
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.192
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.696
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.800
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.689
|-1.316
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.384 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 272.9 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Glover has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% (132nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
