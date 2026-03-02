PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith has struggled at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, missing the cut in two of his last three appearances. He'll tee off in Orlando March 5-8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-73+8
    2023MC77-74+7
    2022T4271-72-74-78+7

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 7-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.524 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1740.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.190-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0770.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.5760.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.6370.524

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.190 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 25.82% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 127 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Matt McCarty betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW