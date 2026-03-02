Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith has struggled at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, missing the cut in two of his last three appearances. He'll tee off in Orlando March 5-8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Pendrith's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|T42
|71-72-74-78
|+7
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 7-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.524 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.174
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.190
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.077
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.576
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.637
|0.524
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.190 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 25.82% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 127 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.