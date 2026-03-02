PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy finished tied for 15th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1570-70-73-72-3
    2024T2173-70-68-76-1
    2023T273-69-68-70-8
    2022T1365-72-76-76+1
    2021T1066-71-72-76-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of three-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at eight-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3960.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.4640.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.394-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.142-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.3961.057

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sports a 1.464 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy delivers a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks second by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.396 ranks second on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94% ranks first.
    • He has earned 460 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW