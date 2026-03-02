Rory McIlroy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy finished tied for 15th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
McIlroy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|2024
|T21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|2023
|T2
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|2022
|T13
|65-72-76-76
|+1
|2021
|T10
|66-71-72-76
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of three-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at eight-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.396
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.464
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.394
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.142
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.396
|1.057
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sports a 1.464 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivers a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks second by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.396 ranks second on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94% ranks first.
- He has earned 460 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
