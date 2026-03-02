Rory McIlroy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.