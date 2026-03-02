Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for eighth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Day's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|2024
|T36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|2023
|T10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|2021
|T31
|70-72-68-79
|+1
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|184
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|313
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.008
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.069
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.383
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.756
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.062
|0.687
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 72.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
- Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.