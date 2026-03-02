Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Day has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Day has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Day has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.