7H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for eighth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Day's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T876-64-69-74-5
    2024T3670-74-73-73+2
    2023T1071-73-69-70-5
    2021T3170-72-68-79+1

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23184
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13313

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.008-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.069-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3830.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.7560.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0620.687

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 72.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
    • Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

