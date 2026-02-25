Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches prop bets: European options abound at PGA National

Rasmus Neergaard Peterson (+3200) can absolutely flush it and can do so in demanding conditions. At the end of 2025, the Dane cranked it up a notch, winning the Australian Open after sharing third at the DP World Tour Championship in November. Against an opposite field event at the Puerto Rico Open last March, another event where the wind constantly blows, he shared second. With water on every hole on the course save three, leaning on a player who can control their golf ball tee-to-green never goes out of style. If you prefer to gamble, he’s +3700 straight up to win.