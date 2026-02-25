Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches prop bets: European options abound at PGA National
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
The PGA TOUR hosts its next four events in the Sunshine State for the Florida swing, beginning this week at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
With only eight of the top 50 players in the OWGR entered in a wide-open field of 123 players, I dive into the warmer waters of Florida and the prop markets at DraftKings in search of profit for all budgets.
Winner without Rasmus Højgaard, Nicolai Højgaard, Shane Lowry or Ryan Gerard:
Rasmus Neergaard Peterson (+3200) can absolutely flush it and can do so in demanding conditions. At the end of 2025, the Dane cranked it up a notch, winning the Australian Open after sharing third at the DP World Tour Championship in November. Against an opposite field event at the Puerto Rico Open last March, another event where the wind constantly blows, he shared second. With water on every hole on the course save three, leaning on a player who can control their golf ball tee-to-green never goes out of style. If you prefer to gamble, he’s +3700 straight up to win.
Top 10 (Including Ties)
Shane Lowry (+196), who never missed the weekend from eight starts,owns 16 consecutive rounds at par or better at the Champion Course, including 13 in red figures. His 44-under-par aggregate over the last four editions resulted in paydays of T11, T4, T5, and solo second place. In two starts this season, he cashed T8 at AT&T Pebble Beach and T24 at The Genesis Invitational.
Shane Lowry on why he plays so well in the Florida Swing
Sam Ryder (+770) was the second alternate activated into the field and returns to an event where he is a perfect 5-from-5 and owns a pair of top-10 results. The Florida native, who earned T27 money at The American Express and a check for T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open, knows he must take advantage of his limited opportunities.
Smooth Swingin’ Parlay – All to Finish Top 20 (+1700)
Shane Lowry, Rasmus Højgaard, Ryan Gerard and Michael Thorbjornsen
Lowry and Gerard are the course horses, and both have top-10 results this season. Rasmus is trending (T44-T30-T24). Thorbjornsen owns a pair of top-18 results in two of his previous three outings. Sign me up.
Top 20 (Including Ties)
In his first season with a PGA TOUR card, Englishman John Parry (+210) is quietly going about his business. Earning four paydays from four starts, including a season-best T19 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 39-year-old relies on battering Greens in Regulation (11th on TOUR) and wielding a hot putter (35th Strokes Gained: Putting).
Garrick Higgo (+225), a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR, needs to jump-start his season. After making only one weekend tee time from four events on the West Coast, he returns to an event where he cashed T16 in 2024 and T29 in 2023. Of those eight rounds, he signed for 67 or better in half of them. A winner on Bermuda at Congaree, he also won in the breeze of the Dominican Republic last spring.
Top 30 (Including Ties)
Chad Ramey (+116) is one of two Mississippi men featured in the Top 30 market. The Fulton, Mississippi, native owns a round of 67 or better in all four starts this season and has qualified for the weekend each time. The next step is eliminating the clunky round that keeps him from the bigger paydays. He opened at PGA National with 64 in 2024 and finished T35. Last year, in the easiest scoring event in tournament history, his two rounds of 69 (-4) were not good enough to make the cut on 5-under.
Davis Riley (+305), a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, resident, opened the season with a top-10 payday at the Sony Open on Bermuda, but has since cooled. Returning to PGA National for the fifth consecutive year, he has made the cut in his previous four visits, highlighted by T29, in 2023. In 2025, he opened with 64 and closed with 67, but his middle two rounds of 71-75 knocked him out of the top 40. Let’s gamble.
New This Week - Lowest Round of the Tournament
Keith Mitchell (+3800), the 2019 champion, posted rounds of 64 in 2025 and 65 in 2024.
Daniel Berger (+4800) opened with 63 in 2025, four shots behind Jake Knapp’s record-setting performance of 59. Berger, a local who has played this course plenty over the years, opened with 65-65 in 2023. Berger, a native of Palm Beach Gardens, is making his 10th start.
Sami Valimaki (+6900) posted a first-round score of 63 in 2025 on his second visit to PGA National.
Erik van Rooyen (+10500) closed with 63 and 65 in the last two editions to backdoor a pair of top-10 paydays. He has yet to make the cut in 2025 from four tries.
Will There Be a Playoff?
Yes +400 or No -800
In the previous 10 seasons, only two events have required extra holes. Chris Kirk defeated Eric Cole in 2023, the final year the Champion Course played to par 70. Justin Thomas also won a playoff in 2018.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.