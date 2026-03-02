Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 9-under. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of capturing another victory at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Kitayama's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|2023
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 9-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.507
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.675
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.276
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.057
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.963
|0.862
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.675 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 75.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.