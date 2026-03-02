Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.