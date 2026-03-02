Odds Outlook: Former champions Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy top odds board at Bay Hill
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Florida swing continues at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where former champions Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy top the odds board.
Justin Thomas (+5500) and Sungjae Im (+10000) each make their season debuts, but it’s two-time champion Scheffler (+340) and 2018 winner McIlroy (+1000) atop the board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Signature Event, consisting of 72 players, is played annually at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside of Orlando.
Scheffler, who won in both 2022 and 2024, owns one more victory at the Bay Hill than anyone else in the field. The Texan, who already opened his trophy cabinet this season at The American Express, finished T12 two weeks ago at The Genesis Invitational, ending his streak of 18 consecutive paydays inside the top 10. Making his sixth consecutive start, he cashed T15 or better in all five prior appearances. On a track that annually ranks as one of the top 10 most difficult played on TOUR, it is hardly a surprise to see the best player in the game dominate on the Bermudagrass at Bay Hill.
World No. 2 McIlroy (+1000), a transplanted Floridian, is making his 12th start at Bay Hill. Ten of his previous results are T21 or better, including nine paychecks of T15 or better. Making his third start on the PGA TOUR of 2026, he owns five straight rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T14), followed by four consecutive rounds at The Riviera Country Club (T2). The par-72 layout plays 7,466 yards and is demanding throughout the bag, especially from tee-to-green, a one of McIlroy's top strengths.
Tommy Fleetwood (+1900), the reigning FedExCup champion, no longer must answer the question of when he is finally going to win on the PGA TOUR. The 35-year-old opened 2026 with a pair of top-10 results on the Poa annua of the West Coast with T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach and T7 at The Genesis Invitational. All eight rounds posted were at 70 or better. Fantastic on approach shots, gaining shots against the field with his irons into difficult green complexes is a difference-maker this week. A third of his nine visits cashed top-10 money, and last year he took home a check for T11. His game travels.
After breaking his almost 900-day drought with his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Collin Morikawa (+2500) responded with a T7 finish the following week at The Genesis Invitational, reminding investors he is not yet satisfied. In 2025, he led at Bay Hill through 54 holes before finishing second, his second top-10 result in four visits (T9, 2020). A previous winner in the state of Florida, he proved he can close the deal on Bermuda, winning at The Concession Club on the Gulf Coast in Bradenton in 2020.
The early days of 2026 for Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) have produced excellent ball-striking numbers (fifth Strokes Gained: Tee to Green), balancing out a quiet putter (141st SG: Putting). Entering the week off three paydays of T24 or better, the Englishman returns to a layout where he owns results of T27 or better in eight of 11 visits, including five straight paydays of T14 or better from solo second in 2019 through T14 in 2023. Like most major champions, the difficulty of Bay Hill and the depth of the field bring out the best in the top players.
Looking for his first result inside the top 20 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Californian Xander Schauffele (+2500) is trending upon arrival. Teeing it up four times on the West Coast, he improved in each event (MC-T41-T19-T7) and arrives with momentum in his corner. No longer dealing with a rib injury that truncated his start to 2025, the two-time major champion also is not carrying the weight of the longest cuts-made streak on TOUR. In 14 rounds this season, he posted 12 at 71 or better.
In 2025, Russell Henley (+2700) won his first Signature Event for his fifth victory on the PGA TOUR at Bay Hill. The Georgia native, who earned a share of fourth place in 2024, needed nine tries before finally kicking down the door. He is joined by Shane Lowry (+4500) as the only two players to cash inside the top 10 the last two years at Bay Hill. Opening the year with three consecutive paydays of T19, he fired 76-68 and missed the weekend at The Genesis Invitational. Yep, there is also a cut this week, the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Henley is on a run of five straight weekends, when entered, outside Orlando.
Like McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) also makes his 12th consecutive start here. Playing boldly to win is the next step for the 2021 Masters champion. His short game, always one of the statistical best in the game, covers up the gaps in his ball-striking. With massive greens, averaging over 7,500 square feet of TifEagle Bermudagrass, providing large targets, there are nine holes with water penalty areas and three inches of overseeded ryegrass rough to provide deterrence. Big misses will equal big penalties at Bay Hill.
Nico Echavarria (+7000), the winner of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, plus the Aon Next 5 and Aon Next 10, are also entered.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young
- +4000: Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup, Harris English, Jake Knapp, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama
- +4500: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott
- +5000: Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jason Day
- +5500: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman, Keegan Bradley, Pierceson Coody
- +6000: Jordan Spieth, Akshay Bhatia, J.J. Spaun
- +7000: Nicolai Højgaard, Nick Taylor, Alex Noren
- +7500: Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen, Corey Conners
- +8000: Harry Hall, Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.
