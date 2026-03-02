Odds Outlook: Former champions Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy top odds board at Bay Hill

In 2025, Russell Henley (+2700) won his first Signature Event for his fifth victory on the PGA TOUR at Bay Hill. The Georgia native, who earned a share of fourth place in 2024, needed nine tries before finally kicking down the door. He is joined by Shane Lowry (+4500) as the only two players to cash inside the top 10 the last two years at Bay Hill. Opening the year with three consecutive paydays of T19, he fired 76-68 and missed the weekend at The Genesis Invitational. Yep, there is also a cut this week, the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Henley is on a run of five straight weekends, when entered, outside Orlando.