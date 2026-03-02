PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1130.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.318-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2660.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.706-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.646-0.272

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.318 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 70.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

