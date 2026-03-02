Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 in Orlando, Florida.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.113
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.318
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.266
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.706
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.646
|-0.272
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.318 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 70.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
