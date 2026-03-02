Billy Horschel betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to improve upon his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he missed the cut both times. Russell Henley enters as the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 11-under.
Horschel's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2022
|T2
|67-71-71-75
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 4-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.3
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.3
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.6
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.3
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.383
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.078
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.072
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.317
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.850
|-0.655
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.383 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a -0.078 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
