PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 40th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Harman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4073-74-73-72+4
    2024T1269-68-77-71-3
    2023MC75-82+13

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of nine-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.221-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.327-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.123-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.339-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.010-0.891

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.327 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.32% ranks 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW