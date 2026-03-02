Brian Harman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 40th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Harman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|2024
|T12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-82
|+13
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of four-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of nine-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.221
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.327
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.123
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.339
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.010
|-0.891
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.327 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Harman has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.32% ranks 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.