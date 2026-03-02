Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.