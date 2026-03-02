Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 34th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Novak's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.356
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.192
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.078
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.065
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.534
|-0.440
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.356 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.192 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivers a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 26.80% of the time.
- Novak has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.