8H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 22nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2278-69-69-72E
    2024MC74-75+5
    2023T1470-69-76-69-4
    2022T973-71-70-73-1
    2021T1069-71-71-74-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish by position at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5610.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.1200.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0500.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.485-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.2461.007

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 1.120 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 76.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

