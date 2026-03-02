Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California.
Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 22nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2023
|T14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|2022
|T9
|73-71-70-73
|-1
|2021
|T10
|69-71-71-74
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish by position at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.561
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.120
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.050
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.485
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.246
|1.007
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 1.120 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 76.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
