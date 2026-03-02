Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.