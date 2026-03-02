Chris Kirk betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk posted a tied for 22nd finish at even par in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Kirk's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|2024
|T44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|2023
|T39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|2022
|T5
|69-76-68-72
|-3
|2021
|T8
|71-70-69-74
|-4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.799 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.360
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.772
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.393
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.543
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.524
|0.007
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.772 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 73.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
