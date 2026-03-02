Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Bradley has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.