Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Keegan Bradley plays a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Keegan Bradley finished tied for fifth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Bradley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|2024
|T36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|2023
|T10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|2022
|T11
|71-75-70-72
|E
|2021
|T10
|69-74-64-78
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.272
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.521
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.671
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.473
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.052
|-0.179
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.521 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
