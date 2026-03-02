PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley plays a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Keegan Bradley plays a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for fifth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Bradley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T569-72-76-64-7
    2024T3671-75-70-74+2
    2023T1068-77-71-67-5
    2022T1171-75-70-72E
    2021T1069-74-64-78-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2720.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.521-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.6710.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.473-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.052-0.179

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.521 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

