7H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 15th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes to improve on that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Berger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1578-69-68-70-3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1320.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.6520.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.294-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.328-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1620.011

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.132 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.652 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 74.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95.
    • Berger has accumulated 170 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) and ranks 30th with an 11.62% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

