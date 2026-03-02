Daniel Berger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 15th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes to improve on that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Berger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.132
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.652
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.294
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.328
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.162
|0.011
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.132 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.652 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 74.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95.
- Berger has accumulated 170 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) and ranks 30th with an 11.62% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
