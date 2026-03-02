Daniel Berger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Berger has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Berger has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.