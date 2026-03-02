Sam Burns betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Sam Burns reacts to his shot on the second tee box during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Sam Burns finished tied for 48th at plus-6 in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Burns' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|2024
|T30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|T9
|72-69-75-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|77-72
|+5
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of plus-6.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250,000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25,273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4,200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15,750
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.156
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.285
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.528
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.263
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.176
|0.091
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 71.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.