Sam Burns betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.