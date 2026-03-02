PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen has struggled at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, missing the cut in both 2023 and 2021. He'll return to Orlando March 5-8 for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-79+9
    2021MC74-76+6

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7620.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.257-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0700.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.080-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total301.0090.231

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.762 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.257 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 74.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Matt McCarty betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW