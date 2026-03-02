Joel Dahmen betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen has struggled at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, missing the cut in both 2023 and 2021. He'll return to Orlando March 5-8 for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Dahmen's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.762
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.257
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.070
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.080
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|1.009
|0.231
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.762 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.257 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 74.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
