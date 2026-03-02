PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 22nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2274-74-70-70E
    2024T2572-74-72-70E
    2023MC72-76+4
    2022T3872-75-74-73+6
    2021T5773-72-69-79+5

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.105-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1920.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.3660.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.2390.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.6920.233

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Matt McCarty betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW