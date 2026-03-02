Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 22nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Rodgers' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|2024
|T25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2022
|T38
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|2021
|T57
|73-72-69-79
|+5
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.105
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.192
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.366
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.239
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.692
|0.233
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
