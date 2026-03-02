Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Sepp Straka of Austria plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for fifth at seven-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of building on that strong showing.
Straka's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|2024
|T57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|2023
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2021
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of seven-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.180
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.562
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.274
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.308
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.708
|0.943
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Straka ranked 18th this season with 432 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
