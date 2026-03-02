Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.

Straka has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.