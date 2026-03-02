PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka finished tied for fifth at seven-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of building on that strong showing.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Straka's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T577-66-69-69-7
    2024T5769-73-78-80+12
    2023MC70-77+3
    2022MC76-74+6
    2021MC73-78+7

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1800.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5620.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2740.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.308-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.7080.943

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Straka ranked 18th this season with 432 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW