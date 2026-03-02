Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to tee off March 5-8. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 4-over.
Schauffele's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|2024
|T25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|2023
|T39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-over.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at even par.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.569
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.249
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.087
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.294
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|1.026
|1.378
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.10% ranks 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
