PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to tee off March 5-8. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 4-over.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4077-71-75-69+4
    2024T2572-70-76-70E
    2023T3968-70-75-76+1

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at even par.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5690.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2490.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0870.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2940.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total291.0261.378

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.10% ranks 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW