Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.