Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard last year, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to bounce back at this year's tournament in Orlando.
Bhatia's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-73
|+8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.044
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.587
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.171
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.335
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|1.049
|0.864
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 27.12% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
