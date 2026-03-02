Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.