6H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard last year, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to bounce back at this year's tournament in Orlando.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-73+8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.044-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5870.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1710.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3350.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total241.0490.864

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 27.12% of the time.
    • Bhatia has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

