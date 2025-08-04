PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee this week for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Aug. 7-10, 2025
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,288 yards
    • Purse: $20 million
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    Betting profiles for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

