Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Morikawa aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under par.
Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|2023
|T13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|2022
|T5
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.529
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.760
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.026
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.131
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.184
|0.672
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa ranks 10th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Morikawa sports a 0.760 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has posted a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
- Morikawa ranks 17th on TOUR by breaking par 24.11% of the time and has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
