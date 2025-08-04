PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Morikawa aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2268-71-68-67-6
    2023T1365-70-67-68-10
    2022T567-69-66-67-11
    2021MC74-70+2
    2020MC71-72+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5290.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7600.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0260.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.131-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1840.672

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa ranks 10th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Morikawa sports a 0.760 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has posted a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
    • Morikawa ranks 17th on TOUR by breaking par 24.11% of the time and has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW