Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.
Latest odds for Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2022
|T46
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|2021
|T11
|71-67-62-72
|-12
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.195
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.936
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.056
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.138
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.050
|-0.063
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry is having an exceptional season in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, ranking third on TOUR with an average of 0.936.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.050 places him 13th on TOUR this season.
- Lowry ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,438 points.
- On the greens, Lowry has struggled somewhat, ranking 131st in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of -0.138.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.53% ranks him 66th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
