Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.

Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.