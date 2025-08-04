PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-68-70-71-1
    2022T4668-68-71-69-4
    2021T1171-67-62-72-12
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.195-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9360.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.056-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.138-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.050-0.063

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry is having an exceptional season in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, ranking third on TOUR with an average of 0.936.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.050 places him 13th on TOUR this season.
    • Lowry ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,438 points.
    • On the greens, Lowry has struggled somewhat, ranking 131st in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of -0.138.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.53% ranks him 66th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

