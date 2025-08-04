Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Bridgeman's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Bridgeman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.072
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.055
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.029
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.549
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.450
|0.247
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
