PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Bridgeman's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.072-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.055-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0290.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5490.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4500.247

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Suri wins Utah Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW