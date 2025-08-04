Sam Stevens betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament.
Stevens' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.154
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.220
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.132
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.487
|0.900
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.154 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
