PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3769-67-73-66-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2880.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.154-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2200.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1320.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4870.900

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.154 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    The First Look: FedExCup Playoffs kick off at FedEx St. Jude

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW