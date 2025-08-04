PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3370-67-71-68-4
    2023T2065-67-69-71-8
    2022T3167-66-72-69-6
    2021MC70-72E
    2020T4469-64-73-70-8

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1560.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3380.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.2390.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2130.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4691.146

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.338 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW