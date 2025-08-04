Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|2023
|T20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|2022
|T31
|67-66-72-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2020
|T44
|69-64-73-70
|-8
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.156
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.338
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.239
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.213
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.469
|1.146
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.338 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
