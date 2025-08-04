Andrew Novak betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Andrew Novak is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
Latest odds for Novak at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Novak's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.163
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.017
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.209
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.238
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.628
|0.305
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10.
- Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
