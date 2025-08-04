PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States is congratulated by Andrew Novak of the United States after holing out for eagle on the ninth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ben Griffin of the United States is congratulated by Andrew Novak of the United States after holing out for eagle on the ninth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Novak at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.163-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0170.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.209-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2380.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6280.305

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 61.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

