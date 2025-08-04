PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the ninth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the ninth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over par.

    Latest odds for Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6171-67-71-73+2
    20236372-73-71-65+1
    2022264-66-68-67-15
    2021MC73-70+1
    2020MC73-70+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8640.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0470.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3380.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4190.901

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.864 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.84% of the time.
    • Straka currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.24% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

