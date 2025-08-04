Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the ninth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st at 2-over par.
Latest odds for Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Straka's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|2023
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|2022
|2
|64-66-68-67
|-15
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.864
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.047
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.338
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.419
|0.901
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.864 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.84% of the time.
- Straka currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.24% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
