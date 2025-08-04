Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.864 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.84% of the time.

Straka currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points.