2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup is set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10 for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be Gotterup's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This will be Gotterup's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5850.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0320.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1160.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0610.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7941.824

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.585 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gotterup sports a 0.032 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
    • Gotterup ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.74% and 20th in Par Breakers at 23.85%.
    • He has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

