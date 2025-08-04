Chris Gotterup betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup is set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10 for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be Gotterup's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Gotterup at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This will be Gotterup's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.585
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.032
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.116
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.061
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.794
|1.824
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.585 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gotterup sports a 0.032 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
- Gotterup ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.74% and 20th in Par Breakers at 23.85%.
- He has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.