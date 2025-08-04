FedEx St. Jude prop bets: Ride trend with Matt Fitzpatrick in finish markets
Written by Mike Glasscott
The FedEx St. Jude Championship begins a three-week march to determine the 2025 FedExCup champion. The top 50 in the standings after four rounds in Memphis, Tennessee, this week qualify for the BMW Championship next week outside Baltimore.
Here’s a look at some of the prop markets (and selections) that you should consider when rounding out your card this week for Memphis. (Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice, and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5
The reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler (-165, including ties) leads the field of 69 players to the starting line in Memphis. The Regular-Season points leader is fresh off his second major championship of the season and should be allowed time to get dialed back in. His streak of top-10 paydays suggests this should not be a problem. As great as Scheffler has been all season, I will turn my attention elsewhere for a chance at a better payday for fewer units. Xander Schauffele (+280) rolls into town ranked 42nd in the standings but produced back-to-back top-10 paydays across the pond. The runner-up in 2024 has also hit the top six twice before in his previous visits. I’m turning to Harris English (+600) to continue his excellent 2025 at the scene of his first win on TOUR in 2013. The winner at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January picked up T2 at the PGA Championship in May and arrives after solo second at The Open Championship in his previous outing. He added solo fourth to his title at TPC Southwind in 2021, his last season with multiple wins on TOUR.
Top 10
I’m fully aware of streaks and their sudden endings, but Matt Fitzpatrick (+225) is on one currently. Cashing in nine consecutive events, the Englishman produced all five of his 2025 top-10 paydays over that period, including T8-T4-T4-T8 in his last four on TOUR. During his streak, seven results are T23 or better, and all nine are T38 or better. Strike while the iron is hot! For those interested in a deeper shot, Ben Griffin (+260) is boiling over. The North Carolina native owns T14 or better in seven of his last nine and earned T11 after he closed with 65 at the Wyndham Championship. Chris Kirk (+550) perked up with T12 at Oakmont and followed two weeks later with a co-runner-up victory at the Rocket Classic. A quick trip to Northern Ireland followed by T14 at the 3M Open and T5 at the Wyndham Championship. His T5 last week pushed him from outside the field (No. 73) to inside the field (No. 61) this week. He opened with 64 in the first round in 2024.
Bubble drama delivers at Wyndham Championship
Top Asian market
Hideki Matsuyama (+150) is the defending champion and the clear favorite among the four listed in this group. While Matsuyama has not reached the top 10 since his season-opening win at The Sentry, his consistency over the last three months is the foundation of this selection. Entering the week on seven straight made cuts, his three best paydays, T13, T16 and T19, are from his last three starts. He was also knocked out in a playoff here in 2021 and was T16 in 2023. The wonderfully inconsistent Si Woo Kim (+300) and disappointing Sungjae Im (+320) leave only Kevin Yu (+360), fresh off an early checkout at the Wyndham Championship, to beat.
Top Oceania market
While riding the favorite in the Top Asian market, I’m flipping the script in Oceania. I’m going to take a shot with Cam Davis (+660) to beat Jason Day (+150), Min Woo Lee (+240) and Ryan Fox (+260). Davis was the only player in this quartet who was under the gun recently to make the FedExCup Playoffs. Producing just enough to get over the line and into the field this week, his Playoffs payoff is a track where he cashed T6 in 2023 and T13 in 2022. The only chance for him to advance to the BMW Championship from No. 69 is to have a massive week on a course he’s shown life on. Let’s gamble.
Group F Winner
A two-time champion at TPC Southwind, Daniel Berger (+320) is the second choice behind Aaron Rai (+250) in the quintet. Cashing T5 in defense at the Wyndham Championship, Rai presents the biggest hurdle. Shane Lowry (+350) returns after a month at home in Ireland, while Jason Day (+400) has not played the weekend since June. Jake Knapp (+400) is the hottest of the bunch, but he has not broken 70 in four tries in Memphis. Not surprisingly, I will back course form on a tricky layout.
