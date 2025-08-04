FedEx St. Jude prop bets: Ride trend with Matt Fitzpatrick in finish markets

I’m fully aware of streaks and their sudden endings, but Matt Fitzpatrick (+225) is on one currently. Cashing in nine consecutive events, the Englishman produced all five of his 2025 top-10 paydays over that period, including T8-T4-T4-T8 in his last four on TOUR. During his streak, seven results are T23 or better, and all nine are T38 or better. Strike while the iron is hot! For those interested in a deeper shot, Ben Griffin (+260) is boiling over. The North Carolina native owns T14 or better in seven of his last nine and earned T11 after he closed with 65 at the Wyndham Championship. Chris Kirk (+550) perked up with T12 at Oakmont and followed two weeks later with a co-runner-up victory at the Rocket Classic. A quick trip to Northern Ireland followed by T14 at the 3M Open and T5 at the Wyndham Championship. His T5 last week pushed him from outside the field (No. 73) to inside the field (No. 61) this week. He opened with 64 in the first round in 2024.