PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.988-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.260-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2590.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3550.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.115-0.191

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.988 ranks 174th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 278.5 yards ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 23rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
    • Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 21.50% ranks 107th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.80% places him 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Suri wins Utah Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Latest
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW