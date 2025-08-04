Brian Campbell betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.988
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.259
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.355
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.115
|-0.191
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.988 ranks 174th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 278.5 yards ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 23rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
- Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 21.50% ranks 107th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.80% places him 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
