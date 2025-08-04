Davis Riley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd.
Riley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|2022
|T31
|69-67-68-70
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.432
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.500
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.276
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.168
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.488
|-0.681
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.500 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
