1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd.

    Latest odds for Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4375-68-66-67-4
    2022T3169-67-68-70-6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.432-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.500-0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2760.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1680.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.488-0.681

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.500 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

