Matti Schmid betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Schmid's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Schmid at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Schmid's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.209
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.064
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.258
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.215
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.101
|0.160
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a -0.064 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Schmid ranks 97th on TOUR with a rate of 16.01%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
