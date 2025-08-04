PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Schmid's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Schmid's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2090.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.064-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.258-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2150.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1010.160

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a -0.064 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Schmid ranks 97th on TOUR with a rate of 16.01%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW