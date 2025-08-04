Matti Schmid betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a -0.064 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.28% of the time.

Schmid has accumulated 620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 70th on TOUR.