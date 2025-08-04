PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-70-74-68+1
    2023T4367-71-67-71-4
    2022MC68-71-1
    2021T1169-67-67-69-12
    2020T2968-67-69-70-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3290.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.316-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4790.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0390.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0841.373

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.316 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

