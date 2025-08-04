Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Keegan Bradley returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 1-over.
Latest odds for Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|2023
|T43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2021
|T11
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|2020
|T29
|68-67-69-70
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.329
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.316
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.479
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.039
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.084
|1.373
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.316 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
