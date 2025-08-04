Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.316 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.