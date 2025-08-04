PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1272-67-66-66-9
    2023268-67-66-64-15
    2022T5767-68-71-72-2
    2021T1168-67-69-68-12
    2020MC69-73E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3300.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5980.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1010.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0930.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1221.037

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.598 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW