Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
Cantlay's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|2023
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|2022
|T57
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|2021
|T11
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.330
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.598
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.101
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.093
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.122
|1.037
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.598 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.