Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.